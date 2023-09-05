A mother says she feels cheated after finding out her son's school contains the concrete that is prone to collapse.

As many schools reopen for the autumn term, more than 150 schools in England have been identified as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

"It's a man-made disaster waiting to happen," said Mumtaz Hussain whose 15-year-old son attends Aston Manor Academy in Birmingham - one of the sites having to shut while safety measures are put in place.

The school has apologised and says it is fully complying with guidance from the government.