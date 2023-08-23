Young drivers call for more insurers to cover them
At a glance
There are calls for more insurance companies to cover young drivers or bring their prices down in Guernsey
Kirsti Murphy, 17, said she has found it difficult to find an affordable quote for her car
She said all of the quotes she had found were more than £1,500
- Published
Young people in Guernsey have called for more insurance companies to cover young drivers.
Kirsti Murphy, 17, said she had found it difficult to find a quote that she could afford.
She said all of the quotes she received from different brokers were more than £1,500.
She said financing insurance and buying a car was "really difficult".
"I phoned around four or five different insurance brokers over here and all of them were way above £1,500," said Ms Murphy.
"Because I'm only 17 and on minimum wage... trying to finance that myself and buying a car is really difficult."
Business owner Mim Sarre, who runs Mim's Kiosk, employs a lot of young drivers to deliver food.
But she said the insurance prices had affected the number of young people she could hire.
"It's really hard," she said.
"When your business is getting more traction you need to have that support and people stepping in and doing those sorts of hours," she said.
"Students are available and it suits them.
"It's just a shame I can't employ them anymore."
Lauren Baker, 20, said she received an increase of £1,000 in her insurance bill despite having no claims and being with the same company for three years.
She said: "I would actually like for insurance companies to give younger people a chance.
"How else are you meant to get the experience of learning to drive if no insurance company is willing to take you on?"
'Less choice'
The BBC contacted a number of local insurance brokers on the island to get more information.
Mark Vautier, group head of private clients and personal insurance at Rossborough, said: "An insurance provider is no longer providing insurance in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man and this has meant less choice available.
"Premiums are based on the risk to the insurer and claims paid so factors such as inexperience lead to a higher risk of claiming and therefore higher premiums.”
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.