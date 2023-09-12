Emergency fire safety measures placed on high-rise
At a glance
Expanded polystyrene insulation has been found within a Woking high-rise block
The flammable material can reportedly lead to “vertical fire spread and pool fires”
The fire service says it is working closely with the council to keep residents safe
The building's developer has apologised and promised to pay for all remedial works
Emergency measures have been put in place at a high-rise block in Surrey after flammable insulation was found.
Residents at the New Central development in Woking say they have been left “shocked” by the discovery on 6 September.
Surrey Fire and Rescue said it was working closely with Woking Borough Council to keep residents safe.
The building's developer, Barratt Development, has apologised and said it would correct any defects.
Fire chiefs found expanded polystyrene insulation (EPS) within the development which, according to a report by the Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, can lead to “vertical fire spread and pool fires”.
One person who lives in the Guildford Road block, but wanted to remain anonymous, said: “The fire brigade came down and now we have a waking watch... We are all shocked by this!”
According to the National Fire Chiefs Council, a waking watch means trained people “continually patrolling” a building to detect fires, raise alarms and alert emergency services.
Waking watches should only be used, it added, “where significant risk of fire spreading in a building has been confirmed, to allow time for a more sustainable plan to be made without the need for residents to leave their homes”.
Investigations are ongoing
It is understood the building’s lining met safety standards when first installed, but recent specification updates mean this is no longer the case.
A spokesperson for Barratt Development, said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes but all of the costs will be met by Barratt.
It said investigations were ongoing and it would let residents know timings once they were complete.
It added: “We are committed to doing the right thing, correcting any fire-safety defects and making sure no leaseholder has to pay for any remediation works.”
A Surrey Fire and Rescue (SFRS) spokesperson said it was “working closely in partnership with Woking Borough Council to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all residents".
A Woking Borough Council spokesperson said: “Officers continue to work closely with all parties to ensure the safety of residents and that a long-term resolution to this situation is identified and implemented without delay.”