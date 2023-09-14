Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she feels "extremely lucky" after undergoing surgery during the summer.

In an interview with Ireland AM, external, Ms McDonald said she had a hysterectomy in June.

"I lost my womb, my ovaries, so it was fairly significant surgery," she said.

"I had the surgery, the growth, the tumours were removed and I didn't require any further treatments or therapies.

"It knocks you off course, but I was extremely lucky."

Ms McDonald said it was a very important issue in terms of women's health and she wanted people to be able to talk about it.

"We need to be able to have these conversations and men need to be part and boys need to be part of the conversation," she added.

She thanked staff at Dublin's Rotunda Hospital for their treatment, adding she had had keyhole surgery.

On Wednesday, the Sinn Féin leader posted a video on social media, external saying she was "fully recovered and back at work".