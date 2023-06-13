A man in his 40s has died after a fatal assault in Dublin.

Gardaí (Irish police) said an altercation occurred between two men in Main Street, Ongar, between 18:30 and 19:00 local time on Tuesday.

One was taken to Connolly Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that he had suffered from stab wounds.

A post mortem examination is due to take place.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for technical examination and police have appealed for information.