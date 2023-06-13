Man in his 40s dies after Dublin assault
A man in his 40s has died after a fatal assault in Dublin.
Gardaí (Irish police) said an altercation occurred between two men in Main Street, Ongar, between 18:30 and 19:00 local time on Tuesday.
One was taken to Connolly Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that he had suffered from stab wounds.
A post mortem examination is due to take place.
The scene is currently preserved to allow for technical examination and police have appealed for information.