Teena Bhogal, chief pharmacist for Health and Social Care in Guernsey, said alternative approaches and treatments were being prepared in case pharmacies ran out of supply.

She said: "The healthcare community is doing all it can to help navigate patients through the present situation.

"Prescribing advice on alternative approaches and treatments is being prepared, but we need to be mindful that supplies of the other similar products are also quite low."

Ms Bhogal said they were aware some islanders had been prescribed semaglutide "privately for weight loss".

She said: "In line with the NHS advice, we are having to conserve what supplies there are for people with diabetes, which is approved and funded by HSC.

"Unfortunately, we have had to ask doctors and pharmacies to temporarily suspend prescribing and dispensing semaglutide for weight loss”.

The States of Guernsey also said pharmacies had faced verbal abuse by customers after being told they were "unable to dispense their semaglutide prescriptions".

"Our pharmacy teams work incredibly hard to get patients the medicines they need. No matter how distressing a situation is, it is never acceptable to be unpleasant," it added.