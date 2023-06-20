She said she felt for those picketing and strongly believed they deserved to be paid properly.

The couple's campaigning, along with other bereaved families led to the Ockenden report which revealed that 201 babies and nine mothers could have survived if they had received better maternity care.

When asked on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast whether it is safer now giving birth than it was in 2009, Ms Davies, who now lives in Hereford, said "in some cases it is safer".

"They look for the least ill person and they get the least care, mine was a considered completely normal pregnancy so I was never therefore risk assessed once and that was to Kate's ultimate detriment."

To mothers-to-be, Ms Davies said: "Do not be a passive recipient of care.

"Hear your body, know your body, if you think something is not right speak out.

"And if you are not listened to, you knock a wall down, you find advocates.

"You shout and make sure that every single test and check is done."