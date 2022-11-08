Rebel Wilson announces birth of daughter via surrogate
- Published
Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson has announced the birth of her first child via surrogate.
The Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect star shared the first picture of daughter Royce Lilly online, describing her as a "beautiful miracle". She also thanked the "gorgeous" surrogate for carrying her. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!", said the 42-year-old. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."
She added: "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The best gift!"
Wilson also posted a series of images of her surrounded by balloons, decorations and friends, at her celebratory baby shower, via her Instagram story. She went on to say she was "learning quickly" about being a mother, while offering "much respect to all the mums out there".
More on surrogacy
Surrogacy is legal in the UK. However, it is illegal to advertise for a surrogate and it is illegal for third parties to profit from matching
In the US, commercial surrogacy is legal in many states, but it can cost vast sums
The number of parents having a baby using a surrogate in England and Wales almost quadrupled in the 10 years to 2021
Two-thirds of applicants are now mixed-sex couples often in their 30s or 40s.
The NHS does not fund surrogacy arrangements
The Department of Health lists the four main UK surrogacy organisations: COTS, Brilliant Beginnings, My Surrogacy Journey and Surrogacy UK
The comic actor revealed in June she was in a relationship with female fashion designer Ramona Agruma.
She said at the time: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." Before she went public about the fact she was in a new relationship with a woman, the Sydney Morning Herald was accused of trying to out Wilson as gay.
The newspaper denied the allegation but did remove a gossip column and its writer offered an apology, saying they "genuinely regretted that Rebel has found this hard".
Wilson hosted the Baftas for the first time this year, cracking jokes about her dramatic weight loss, the Royal Family and her film flop Cats, as well giving the middle finger to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In September, she told the PA news agency she had been offered more serious acting roles since losing weight.
Speaking to the BBC's Nomia Iqbal in December last year, the entertainer reflected on her decision to lose weight during her "year of health", having been the "funny fat girl" in Hollywood, and her own ongoing struggles with fertility.
"I'm still trying on the fertility journey, even though it is emotional and you get hopeful and then your hopes are dashed, so I feel for any woman going through it," said Wilson, who made the decision to freeze her eggs after learning she had polycystic ovarian syndrome.
"I was the classic example of a career woman who went out into the world, didn't even think about kids and then suddenly in your mid 30s it's like, Oh hang on, do I want that as an option? And then if I do, what do I need to do?
"It could be great if I had my own children, but I don't know whether that's going happen."