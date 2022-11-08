The comic actor revealed in June she was in a relationship with female fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

She said at the time: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." Before she went public about the fact she was in a new relationship with a woman, the Sydney Morning Herald was accused of trying to out Wilson as gay.

T﻿he newspaper denied the allegation but did remove a gossip column and its writer offered an apology, saying they "genuinely regretted that Rebel has found this hard".

Wilson hosted the Baftas for the first time this year, cracking jokes about her dramatic weight loss, the Royal Family and her film flop Cats, as well giving the middle finger to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In September, she told the PA news agency she had been offered more serious acting roles since losing weight.

Speaking to the BBC's Nomia Iqbal in December last year, the entertainer reflected on her decision to lose weight during her "year of health", having been the "funny fat girl" in Hollywood, and her own ongoing struggles with fertility.

"I'm still trying on the fertility journey, even though it is emotional and you get hopeful and then your hopes are dashed, so I feel for any woman going through it," said Wilson, who made the decision to freeze her eggs after learning she had polycystic ovarian syndrome.

"I was the classic example of a career woman who went out into the world, didn't even think about kids and then suddenly in your mid 30s it's like, Oh hang on, do I want that as an option? And then if I do, what do I need to do?

"It could be great if I had my own children, but I don't know whether that's going happen."