Hundreds of cannabis plants found above shop
A "dangerous" cannabis factory with almost 500 plants inside has been uncovered above a shop in a Nottinghamshire high street.
Police made the discovery in Middle Gate, Newark, after responding to reports that a shop's window had been smashed.
Once inside, officers searched a flat upstairs before finding the large grow of plants.
A total of 466 cannabis plants were seized.
Nottinghamshire Police said the building also had electricity "haphazardly" bypassed to power the factory.
No arrests have yet been made following the discovery, which was made at about 09:15 BST on Monday.
Insp Matt Ward said: “We have been able to dismantle a cannabis grow that looked an accident waiting to happen.
“As these pictures clearly show, the haphazard way that electricity was bypassed to fuel this grow was incredibly dangerous and irresponsible in the extreme.
“When you consider the close proximity of this address to other buildings next to it on the high street, a fire caused by this illicit enterprise could’ve easily spread and put other people at risk."