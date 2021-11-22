Plans for new overhead cables to link a former opencast mining site to the power grid could be set to move forward.

The transmission links are needed to accommodate a proposed £250m hydro scheme and other nearby wind farm projects at Glenmuckloch near Kirkconnel.

SP Energy Networks is proposing to run the lines for about six miles (10km) to an existing sub station at Glengass.

A four-week online consultation, external has now started into the plans for the connections.