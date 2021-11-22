Power links to former opencast mine site could move forward
At a glance
The new overhead lines would link a proposed £250m hydro scheme to a substation about six miles away
The plans include capacity to cope with additional energy projects in the area
A consultation runs for four weeks with a closing date for responses in January next year
Plans for new overhead cables to link a former opencast mining site to the power grid could be set to move forward.
The transmission links are needed to accommodate a proposed £250m hydro scheme and other nearby wind farm projects at Glenmuckloch near Kirkconnel.
SP Energy Networks is proposing to run the lines for about six miles (10km) to an existing sub station at Glengass.
A four-week online consultation, external has now started into the plans for the connections.
The Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme which has been approved at Glenmuckloch works by releasing water from a higher waterbody to a lower one and passing it through one or more turbines to generate electricity.
Water is then pumped back up the hill and stored in the upper reservoir until further electricity is required.
A new substation is being proposed at the site in order to cope with the development and additional energy projects in the area.
The consultation runs online until 19 December but responses can be submitted until 16 January.