The rules date back to a decision made in 2007 by the House of Lords when Mr O'Brien and others tried to appeal against deductions for their prison board and lodgings.

It said that money could be deducted from compensation for "saved living expenses".

Sir Bob Neill, chairman of the Justice Select Committee, said when the decision was made on reducing compensation, it was thought taxpayers would be offended at paying money to someone who was freed on a technicality.

However, Sir Bob said Mr Malkinson was not cleared on a technicality, but on DNA evidence.

He wrongly spent 17 years in jail, and the MP said it was "clearly not right" that people should lose money "for the privilege of having been wrongly incarcerated".

"That surely offends any any kind of sense of justice," he added.