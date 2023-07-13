Manx Athlete Rachael Franklin has won two golds and broken records at the Island Games in Guernsey.

On Tuesday, she fended off Cari Hughes of Ynys Môn to secure gold in the women's 1,500m, taking four seconds off the Island Games record.

The next night, she comfortably shaved 40 seconds off the record for the 5,000m with a time of 16 minutes and 5 seconds.

It means Franklin now holds the Island Games records for the women's 800m, 1,500m and 5,000m, which she said was the "cherry on top of the cake".