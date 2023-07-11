Mark Drakeford has defended his former health minister Vaughan Gething for not reading pandemic paperwork until he prepared for the Covid inquiry.

Mr Gething, now economy minister, admitted he had not read a number of plans and guidance, including a major report into a pandemic exercise called Cygnus.

The first minister argued ministers could not be expected to read a back catalogue of 15 years of documents and do their job.

Senedd Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies questioned how there could be confidence in Mr Gething in his current job.