There were many reasons why families have got to that situation, she said, including having lived in temporary accommodation, or being homeless and then moving into a property “with four walls and that’s just about it”.

"There is nothing in there and if they haven’t got the money, or the family and friends able to provide the sort of goods for them, then that’s what they’ve got - the four walls.

"They make do with what they can do... probably a couple of sleeping bags, it might be some cardboard say from a local shop, then they just cope until they get some furniture which often comes through us."

Ms Kenyon said the country needed to "talk about furniture poverty in the same way we talk about fuel and food poverty".

She said furniture poverty was often "hidden", adding that the charity was expecting to see an increase in the number of people it helps.

“I’m always shocked that people are living like this... I’m embarrassed actually," Ms Kenyon said.

"I’m embarrassed that [in] our nation that this has happened… that people just don’t have things, or when things break they can’t replace them because they don’t have savings."