New chief executive appointed at Scottish Borders Council

A new chief executive has been appointed at Scottish Borders Council after the previous one stepped down after about 18 months in the post.

David Robertson has been with the local authority since 2011 and has been acting chief executive since July last year.

The move comes after Netta Meadows - who took up the role in 2021 - left the post last year.

Council leader Euan Jardine said Mr Robertson had "more than proved his ability" during his time as acting chief executive.

"I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with him and his strategic leadership team as we move forward," he added.

Mr Robertson joined the council 12 years ago as chief financial officer having previously worked in a variety of roles with City of Edinburgh Council.

He said he was "delighted" to take up the role on a permanent basis.

"It's an exciting time coming into this role, with a new council plan to progress, a budget to agree and ambitious investment plans in new assets to deliver for the Borders," he said.

He said he was looking forward to working to address the "current and future challenges" facing the region.