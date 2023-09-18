A care home in Telford has opened its own pub for residents after they said they missed visiting their local.

Staff at Telford Hall home in Lawley village have transformed the library into a bar.

Featuring antiques, a wooden bar and cosy interiors, it provides a place to socialise and play games like dominos while enjoying a drink.

Manager of the home Fiona Brewin said the pub did not yet have a name, but traditional and quirky ideas would be "deeply appreciated".