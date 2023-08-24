Sports pitch concerns over new school scheme

Dumfries High SchoolGoogle

The old school was described as at the "end of life" three years ago

At a glance

  • Residents have raised concern about the impact of a sports pitch for a new school in Dumfries on nearby properties

  • The council is being recommended to approve the £48m replacement of Dumfries High

  • Environmental health officers have said a noise management plan should be put in place to try to avoid any complaints

Plans for a new multi-million pound secondary school in Dumfries are being recommended for approval despite concerns about the location of its sports pitch.

It is hoped work can start on the £48m Dumfries High School project later this year.

Dumfries and Galloway Council is being recommended to give the scheme the green light.

However, a number of objections have been received due to plans to move a 3G pitch close to residential properties.

Google

The school sports pitch would be moved as part of the plans

The Dumfries High scheme is part of the second phase of a wider upgrade of educational facilities in the town.

A report three years ago described the current building as at the "end of life".

Plans have been drawn up to demolish it and replace it with a new structure which it is hoped could be completed by the summer of 2025.

A report to the council's planning committee is recommending that the proposals should be approved.

It also highlights 20 objections to the project about a range of issues - many of them to do with the relocation of a sports pitch.

They say there could be noise and light pollution for nearby properties as a result of the plans.

The council's environmental health officer said there was the potential for noise-related complaints from the use of the pitch and that a plan should be put in place to deal with them.

Related Topics

More on this story