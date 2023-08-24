Plans for a new multi-million pound secondary school in Dumfries are being recommended for approval despite concerns about the location of its sports pitch.

It is hoped work can start on the £48m Dumfries High School project later this year.

Dumfries and Galloway Council is being recommended to give the scheme the green light.

However, a number of objections have been received due to plans to move a 3G pitch close to residential properties.