Up to 170 people from across the country are expected at an Onam celebration to mark a harvest festival for the Keralite community in South West India.

Home cooked vegetarian food prepared by 10 families, as well as cultural performances, games and music, will take place at The Hub, Great Cambourne, Cambridgeshire, from 11:00 BST.

The event, in its 12th year, keeps on getting "bigger and bigger", said Vivish George, from the Cambourne Indian Club.

"The spirit of Onam is the community," he added.