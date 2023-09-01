The lead investigating officer into the murder of an 18-year-old man in Norwich said the killers were "intent on destroying evidence".

On Wednesday, three teenagers were found guilty of killing Joe Dix in Mile Cross in January 2022.

Det Supt Phill Gray, at Norfolk Police, said officers found phones belonging to the killers broken and in a local river.

It took seven months to fix and dry the devices, but when they were unlocked the GPS trackers led police to the trio's burnt clothing.