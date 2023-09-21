Teen praised for quick thinking during blaze
A mother from Kent said she is "unbelievably proud" of her 15-year-old son who helped stop a fire from spreading through their home by shutting a door.
Nick Bradfield, from Ramsgate, was in bed at about 06:00 BST when an electric fan near him caught fire earlier this month.
He jumped out of bed, switched off the plug and alerted his 14-year-old sister, Megan, and closed the door behind him.
He has been praised by Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) for his "quick thinking".
Nick also brought the family dog, Bear, an Alaskan Malamute, into the garden.
Joe Bathurst, from Kent Fire and Rescue Service, said the decision to close the door not only helped the pair escape but also stopped the fire from spreading.
He added a closed internal door can hold back a fire for between 10 and 30 minutes.
Mum Louise, who was walking the family's other dog, received a call from Megan at about 06:20 BST.
She said it was a "huge shock" and there was "so much smoke" coming from the house.
"I just couldn’t believe how the damage had been contained to just Nick’s bedroom," she said.
"The most important thing, is that everyone is safe."
“I’m unbelievably proud of Nick – we all are," she added.
