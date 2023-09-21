A mother from Kent said she is "unbelievably proud" of her 15-year-old son who helped stop a fire from spreading through their home by shutting a door.

Nick Bradfield, from Ramsgate, was in bed at about 06:00 BST when an electric fan near him caught fire earlier this month.

He jumped out of bed, switched off the plug and alerted his 14-year-old sister, Megan, and closed the door behind him.

He has been praised by Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) for his "quick thinking".