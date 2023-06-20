Ministers must reply to mail plane petition
At a glance
A petition to save Jersey's mail plane has reached more than a thousand signatures
It means ministers must reply to the petition
Royal Mail has suggested cutting the plane service with Jersey Post exploring ferry options
More than a thousand people have signed a petition asking the States to save the island's mail aircraft link to the UK.
Royal Mail has suggested cutting the service.
A switch to using a ferry to deliver post is being explored as part of Royal Mail's 2023 Postal Scheme consultation but would mean no next-day delivery service.
Now the petition, external has passed a thousand signatures, ministers will have to reply.
Royal Mail is required to provide next-day delivery to UK addresses, but this does not include the Channel islands.
It has previously said the move would "reduce costs" and "demonstrate a commitment to minimising the impact on the environment".
It would mean a two-day service instead of next-day priority mail between the UK and Jersey, it said.
