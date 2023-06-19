A beach which is considered as an area of outstanding natural beauty and a site of special scientific interest is crumbling into the sea.

An Anglesey beach is rapidly eroding due to the speed and impact of storms and powerful Menai Strait tides, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Residents are concerned that sea defence work carried out by Anglesey County Council has sped up the damage to Lleiniog beach.

The council and Natural Resources for Wales (NRW) have been asked to respond.