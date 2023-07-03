A record number of women took part in the 20th anniversary of a fundraising event for breast cancer.

The Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run saw 195 women and their decorated farm vehicles drive through south Norfolk and north Suffolk on Sunday.

Over the years, the event has raised £896,000 for Cancer Research UK's breast cancer appeal and 112 tractors took part in 2022.

This year, £94,600 was raised, breaking last year's record and bringing the Pink Ladies closer to their overall goal of £1m.