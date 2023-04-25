Amusement park worker dies after suffering head injuries
At a glance
Fairground worker dies weeks after accident
Investigation launched by Health and Safety Executive
Police confirm no criminal offences were committed
A report will be filed for the coroner
A fairground worker has died weeks after suffering serious head injuries at an amusement park.
The 52-year-old man had been left in critical condition after the accident at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields, Tyne and Wear, on 19 March.
Northumbria Police said the man had died and "its thoughts are with his family".
An investigation by police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found no criminal offences had been committed.
The man had been taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary as the fairground was cordoned off.
At the time, Northumbria Police said it would work with the HSE to establish what had happened.
The force has now confirmed it has completed its investigation following initial reports of a workplace accident.
A spokesperson said officers carried out a "range of enquiries" and were "satisfied that no criminal offences were committed".
Ocean Beach Pleasure Park's management previously said it had dealt with an "isolated work-related incident".
It thanked the response of the emergency services and said it had been working with the force and HSE.
A file on the man's death will be prepared for the coroner.
