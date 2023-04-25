The man had been taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary as the fairground was cordoned off.

At the time, Northumbria Police said it would work with the HSE to establish what had happened.

The force has now confirmed it has completed its investigation following initial reports of a workplace accident.

A spokesperson said officers carried out a "range of enquiries" and were "satisfied that no criminal offences were committed".

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park's management previously said it had dealt with an "isolated work-related incident".

It thanked the response of the emergency services and said it had been working with the force and HSE.

A file on the man's death will be prepared for the coroner.