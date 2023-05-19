Tractor driver dies in crash with pylon
The driver of a tractor has died when his vehicle crashed into an electricity pylon and caught fire in a field in West Sussex.
The crash happened adjacent to Salthill Road, near Chichester, at 11:30 BST on Thursday.
A man in his 40s was declared dead at the scene, Sussex Police confirmed.
The force also said the Health and Safety Executive is to lead the inquiry into his death.
