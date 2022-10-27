New train named after Hull's fundraising Bee Lady
A pensioner who collected more than £125,000 for charity while dressed as a giant bee has had a train named in her honour.
Jean Bishop, who died last year aged 99, spent more than 30 years rattling her tin and urging people to donate to Age UK.
Hull Trains held a competition to name its latest 802302 train, with suggestions including local band The Housemartins and headscarf revolutionary Lillian Bilocca.
In a testament to her popularity, ‘The Bee Lady’ won with more than 80% of the public vote.
Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Hull Trains, said: "We're very honoured to be able to carry her name way beyond the city, all the way to London, as a fitting tribute of her legacy."
Her daughter Jennifer Baldwin said the family was "immensely proud" of the dedication.
"If mum had seen the train she would have been over the moon," she added.
Mrs Bishop was born in Louth, in Lincolnshire, but moved to East Yorkshire at a young age and made her home in Hull.
She was given the freedom of the city in 2017, and was awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours that same year.
In 2012 she carried the Olympic flame and in 2013 received a Pride of Britain award from comedian David Walliams, who described her as a "true national treasure".
