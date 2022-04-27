Endangered eels have had their access opened up to lengthy new stretches of waterways in the south of Scotland.

A new "eel pass" has been put in place over the Milnby Weir to allow them to get into the upper reaches of the River Annan and its tributaries.

The European eel is considered critically endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's red list., external

Global numbers are said to have declined by about 90% since the 1970s but it is hoped the £40,000 project can help to boost numbers in Dumfries and Galloway.

The weir was first built in the 1950s to provide water for the nearby Chapelcross nuclear power station and formed a barrier for the eel and other species like the lamprey.