Previously unseen photos have been published of the final years of the steam railway around Lampeter, Ceredigion.

Photographer Vernon Parry captured some of the final steam-powered services in the Teifi Valley and the Aberayron Branch between 1963 and 1965.

The photos, published in a new book by David Gowan, show the railway in rural Ceredigion as the age of steam was drawing to a close.

Below is a selection of the images published in the book from Mr Parry's collection of some 5,000 negatives and travel notes.