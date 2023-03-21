Hugo's sister, and gymnastics coach, Ellie said opening the facility had been a "huge achievement for us all".

"Having a space for Hugo, it just makes me quite emotional really, in the sense that he's so happy here.

"Having Hugo has just spurred us on to make sure that he had... somewhere where he can work with us forever."

A sensory space had been created at the gym for Hugo and others to use, "filled with all the things that make him happy," she explained.

"It doesn't just aid the sensory kids, all of our children come in here."

Her mum added: "[Having Hugo] was the best thing that ever happened to me.

"It really does put life in perspective - I realised with Hugo that every day you could smile."