Views sought on planned £22m rail station revamp
- Published
People are being asked for their views on the proposed £22m redevelopment of Leicester railway station.
Leicester City Council said it aimed to move the main entrance to face Station Street and the city centre, with a taxi rank earmarked for Fox Street.
Last year the authority was awarded £17.6m in central government funding for the project.
An online consultation, external on the plans will run until 10 April.
The council said the project would restore the "landmark station building", improve facilities for passengers and create a more "attractive gateway into the city".
People can find out more about the proposals at a drop-in event at the station from 14:00 to 19:00 GMT on 22 March, or at the Highcross shopping centre between 09:00 and 14:00 on 23 March.
If planning and listed building consent is given, work may start this year.