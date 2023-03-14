Views sought on planned £22m rail station revamp

Leicester railway stationLeicester City Council

An online consultation on the plans will run until 10 April

People are being asked for their views on the proposed £22m redevelopment of Leicester railway station.

Leicester City Council said it aimed to move the main entrance to face Station Street and the city centre, with a taxi rank earmarked for Fox Street.

Last year the authority was awarded £17.6m in central government funding for the project.

An online consultation on the plans will run until 10 April.

Leicester City Council

Two public drop-in events will be held later this month

The council said the project would restore the "landmark station building", improve facilities for passengers and create a more "attractive gateway into the city".

People can find out more about the proposals at a drop-in event at the station from 14:00 to 19:00 GMT on 22 March, or at the Highcross shopping centre between 09:00 and 14:00 on 23 March.

If planning and listed building consent is given, work may start this year.

Related Topics

Related internet links