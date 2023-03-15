Arrests after boy, 16, found stabbed in park
At a glance
A 16-year-old boy remains critical in hospital after being found stabbed in Grosvenor Park, Bradford, on Saturday
A boy, 15, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody
Another boy, also 15, arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released on bail
Witnesses are urged to come forward
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed.
The victim was found with a chest wound in Grosvenor Park in Lumb Lane, Bradford, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.
West Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in custody.
Another 15-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of affray, has since been bailed, the force added.
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes said the force's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team was aware that "numerous young people" were in the park between 16:30 GMT and 17:30 who may have information that could help officers with their inquiries.
He added: "I would appeal directly to each one of them to come forward. We are determined to identify those responsible for this incident and bring them to justice."
