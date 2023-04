A pedestrian in her 70s has died after she was struck by a car in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened on Newbliss Road, Clones, at about 22:45 local time on Saturday.

The woman died at the scene, police said.

The R183 at Clonavilla remains closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information or dashcam footage.