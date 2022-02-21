Children between the ages of 12 and 15 will be offered Covid-19 booster vaccinations, the Irish Minister for Health has said.

It follows advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

"It's important that we continue to protect ourselves and those around us from Covid," said Stephen Donnelly.

Last week it was announced that all children aged between five and 11 in Northern Ireland are to be offered vaccinations.

It followed updated Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.

Political leaders in the Republic of Ireland are considering the Irish government's approach to the lifting of mandatory mask wearing, ahead of a Cabinet decision tomorrow.

Last week the Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin said the his government would accept NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) advice on easing restrictions, with the measures due to come into force this day next week.