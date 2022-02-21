Covid-19: 12 to 15 year-olds in Republic of Ireland to be offered booster jab
At a glance
Children, aged 12-15 in the Republic of Ireland, are to be offered boosters.
It comes after it was announced that children aged five to 11 in NI are to be offered them.
The Irish government is reviewing Covid restrictions.
Recommendations include ending mandatory mask wearing in retail and other indoor settings, public transport, taxis and for staff in hospitality settings.
Children between the ages of 12 and 15 will be offered Covid-19 booster vaccinations, the Irish Minister for Health has said.
It follows advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.
"It's important that we continue to protect ourselves and those around us from Covid," said Stephen Donnelly.
Last week it was announced that all children aged between five and 11 in Northern Ireland are to be offered vaccinations.
It followed updated Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.
Political leaders in the Republic of Ireland are considering the Irish government's approach to the lifting of mandatory mask wearing, ahead of a Cabinet decision tomorrow.
Last week the Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin said the his government would accept NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) advice on easing restrictions, with the measures due to come into force this day next week.
NPHET has recommended that mandatory mask wearing could be lifted in retail and other indoor public settings, public transport, taxis, and for staff in hospitality settings.
It also suggested that public health measures could be lifted in early learning settings, primary and secondary schools - including social distancing, the use of "pods" and mask-wearing.
Other measures include winding down NPHET itself and the ending of PCR-testing for most people under 55.
The coalition leaders will confirm their position later on Monday.
The new measures are expected to come into force on 28 February, but the country's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said mask wearing on public transport was still advisable.