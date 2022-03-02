The price of a national postage stamp in the Republic of Ireland has increased by 15 cents, bringing the cost of posting a standard letter within the country to €1.25 (£1.04).

The cost of posting a letter abroad also increased on Tuesday, rising 20% to €2.20.

An Post has said the latest price increases are due to inflation in areas such as transport, fuel and energy.

It said the cost of stamps in Ireland remained “well below the current average European tariffs for high-quality letter delivery services”.

The price of a book of 10 stamps will remain at €11 until the end of the year.

At the end of May last year, the price of a postage stamp for a standard letter increased by 10 cents to €1.10, while the cost of an international letter increased to €2.00 from €1.70.