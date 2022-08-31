Community hub 'great value' despite costs doubling
A replacement for a town's library is expected to cost almost twice as much as originally planned a year ago.
The cost of King's Lynn's community hub has risen from £6.36m to £12.4m, but was "still great value" and would offer the Norfolk town a "major boost", councillors said.
It would be built in the old Argos store next to the Vancouver Quarter shopping centre, to replace the Carnegie building in London Road which could be sold.
Opponents have called for that building to be retained as a "heritage asset".
Norfolk County Council (NCC) is expected to go ahead with plans for the new community centre and library, which would largely be paid for by government "levelling up" funds, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
King's Lynn was awarded £25m to help regenerate the town.
The council blamed factors including rising costs in the construction industry and the need to install a sprinkler system for the increased budget.
Conservative cabinet member for communities and partnerships, Margaret Dewsbury, said: "We still think this represents great value for money and will provide the residents of King's Lynn with a fantastic resource, retain significant benefit to the local community and it will be a major boost for the town."
'Heritage asset'
Independent county and borough councillor Alexandra Kemp told an NCC meeting last year she would chain herself to the railings of the Carnegie building if it was sold off.
She has put forward a motion to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, which owns the freehold, calling for it to be protected.
The motion says: "This council does not want Lynn to lose a key heritage asset open to the public, residents and tourists."
The county council was hoping to acquire the building's freehold and hold a consultation on its future.
