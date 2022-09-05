Witness appeal after girl, 15, hit by car

A52 near Henson Lane, Upper Saxondale, NottinghamshireGoogle

Police said the teenager suffered grazes and bruises

A 15-year-old girl has been injured in a crash on a Nottinghamshire road.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers received a report the teenager was struck by a car on the A52, near Henson Lane in Upper Saxondale, between 15:30 and 16:00 BST on Saturday.

The force said the girl, who was with a friend at the time, suffered grazes and bruises.

The driver, believed to be a white man in his 30s who had a baby in the car with him, stopped briefly but then drove off, it added.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.

