A 15-year-old girl has been injured in a crash on a Nottinghamshire road.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers received a report the teenager was struck by a car on the A52, near Henson Lane in Upper Saxondale, between 15:30 and 16:00 BST on Saturday.

The force said the girl, who was with a friend at the time, suffered grazes and bruises.

The driver, believed to be a white man in his 30s who had a baby in the car with him, stopped briefly but then drove off, it added.