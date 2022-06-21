A Scottish council's chief executive is to step down after about 18 months in the role.

Netta Meadows took up the position at Scottish Borders Council (SBC) in March last year.

She replaced Tracey Logan who occupied the post for nearly a decade at the local authority.

A council statement confirmed Ms Meadows would be leaving her role in September.

She moved to SBC from South Somerset District Council where she was the director for service delivery.

At the time she was appointed she said she was "absolutely thrilled" to secure the role and was looking forward to "immersing" herself in the region.

However, it has now been confirmed that she is to leave the role.

A council statement said she had led the authority through "challenging and unpredictable times" with Covid and storms hitting the area.

Leader Euan Jardine described her as a "true leader" and wished her all the best for the future.