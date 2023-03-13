A care home put residents at risk of injuries and missed a health emergency that could have killed a resident, a healthcare watchdog has said.

Five Rivers Living, in Sangha Close, Beaumont Leys, Leicester, has been branded unsafe, ineffective and poorly led by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It was rated inadequate and placed in special measures after an unannounced inspection in January, external revealed a litany of safety hazards and failings at the home.

Five Rivers Living has been approached for comment.