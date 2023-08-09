Battery safety warning to boat users in Guernsey

Boat users in Guernsey are being warned to be aware of the dangers of lithium-ion battery and keeping them safely.

Guernsey Ports said it was issuing the warning following an increase in reported fires on boats in the UK.

Assistant harbourmaster Kieran Higgs said the batteries need to be treated differently to other power sources.

“Understanding the correct safety procedures is important, as the consequences of a battery fire can be catastrophic,” he said.