Man killed in collision between car and lorry
At a glance
A man in his 70s died in a collision between a car and a lorry on the A35 near Axminster
The road was closed for nearly 10 hours on Thursday while police investigated the scene
The man’s next of kin have been informed
- Published
A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on a main road, say police.
The man, aged in his 70s, from Kilmington, near Axminster, Devon, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A35 at about 13:40 BST on Thursday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist police officers.
The road was closed until about 23:00 BST while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash which involved a Citroen C3 and a lorry near the junction with the A358.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.