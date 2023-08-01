No food at airport as new cafe operator sought

At a glance

Passengers at Alderney Airport cannot buy food or drink in the terminal after its cafe operator pulled out.

Ports of Guernsey are on a drive to find a temporary operator after the "short notice" termination of the current contract.

In the meantime, passengers only have access to a water dispenser, the States of Guernsey confirmed.

The last contract was closed on Monday, it said, but it is hoped a new operator can be found in time for Alderney Week.

The Channel Islands' biggest annual carnival starts on 7 August.

A States spokesman said: "Guernsey Ports has already received proposals from several businesses for the operation of the Alderney Airport café on a short-term basis until 31 December 2023."

He said these offers were being treated as formal Expressions of Interest and would be assessed with a view to install an interim operator by 6 August.

He added: "Whilst there will likely be a short break in service, passengers will have access to a water dispenser in the terminal."

He said a full tender process would be undertaken separately for the long-term concessionaire of the Aviator Cafe, beginning in January 2024.

