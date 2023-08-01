No food at airport as new cafe operator sought
At a glance
Alderney Airport bosses are seeking a new cafe operator
The current operator ended the contract at "short notice"
It means passengers only have access to a water dispenser
A separate process will be undertaken to find a long-term operator
Passengers at Alderney Airport cannot buy food or drink in the terminal after its cafe operator pulled out.
Ports of Guernsey are on a drive to find a temporary operator after the "short notice" termination of the current contract.
In the meantime, passengers only have access to a water dispenser, the States of Guernsey confirmed.
The last contract was closed on Monday, it said, but it is hoped a new operator can be found in time for Alderney Week.
The Channel Islands' biggest annual carnival starts on 7 August.
A States spokesman said: "Guernsey Ports has already received proposals from several businesses for the operation of the Alderney Airport café on a short-term basis until 31 December 2023."
He said these offers were being treated as formal Expressions of Interest and would be assessed with a view to install an interim operator by 6 August.
He added: "Whilst there will likely be a short break in service, passengers will have access to a water dispenser in the terminal."
He said a full tender process would be undertaken separately for the long-term concessionaire of the Aviator Cafe, beginning in January 2024.
