Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a crash involving a van in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Petersfield Road, Midhurst, at around 22:00 BST on 29 June.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Lavant, was declared dead at the scene, Sussex Police said.

A 39-year-old woman from Ceredigion, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, police added.