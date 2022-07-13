Dr Griffin urged the public to be cautious.

“In the water their tentacles can be hard to see so swimmers should keep a good distance," he said.

"And even when washed up on the beach, when they are dead or dying, their sting cells can still trigger”.

Portuguese man o' war resemble jellyfish but are a species of siphonophore and they can cause painful stings if people come in contact with their tentacles.

They can be fatal for those who may suffer a severe reaction.

It is believed the siphonophore’s name comes from the shape of the sail which, when it is inflated, looks like an 18th Century Portuguese battle ship.

Last month a man o' war was spotted in Northern Ireland on the West Strand beach in Portrush, while earlier this month sightings were reported on a number of beaches in County Clare in the Republic of Ireland.

Jellyfish are common on Irish beaches but the man o' war is rare in colder North Atlantic waters.

Dr Griffin said their physiology left them “at the mercy of the winds and of the tide”.

He urged anyone who spots one to report it to the Centre for Environmental Data , externaland Recording in Northern Ireland or the National Biodiversity Data Centre, external in the Republic of Ireland.

That will help determine if there are more man o' wars in Irish coastal waters than previously thought, he added.