Force warns over calls from bogus police officers
Police have issued a warning after residents reported being phoned by someone claiming to be a police officer and asking for personal information.
Derbyshire Police said three residents told officers of the calls on Friday.
They entailed someone falsely claiming to be called Sgt Daniel Wiggins, with the scammer "attempting to set up secure lines" and trying to obtain personal information.
Police said in each of these cases, details were not provided.
In one call, a false crime number was provided and in another, the caller claimed they had arrested someone called "Mr Nash", who had the call recipient's details in his pocket.
PC Louise Rodger, a fraud protect officer, said: "We're urging residents to remain cautious.
"You should never share personal or financial information with cold callers, even if they claim to be police officers."
