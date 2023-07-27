Two prom vehicles have been seized and three others have been ordered off the road until they are fixed.

West Midlands Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) stopped a Hummer and a suspected stolen limousine during the joint operation in Wolverhampton.

The Hummer was incorrectly insured and had two illegal front tyres, while the limousine was not insured and had several mechanical faults.

City of Wolverhampton Council said people should be "vigilant" and check vehicle companies to make sure they were trusted.