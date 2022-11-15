The spend was revealed in delegated decision documents which say: "This would evidently lead to the closure of this facility due to the high-risk nature of operating in such dangerous conditions."

The facility - which the council says has saved £188,000 on disposal costs for thousands of tonnes of waste in the past year - is not set to be closed on a permanent basis.

When it is required to shut for repair, waste will be reallocated to a different site for processing, with no homes or businesses that use the district heating system expected to be affected.

The council said the new facility would be constructed in line with the old one.

Kevin Clarke, leader of the Nottingham Independents, said the additional expenditure during a cost-of-living crisis and with the council's finances already stretched was unfortunate.

"I really don't see an alternative way for them to move on this occasion," he said.

"The timing is out, but given the risk of injury to employees, what else could they really do?"