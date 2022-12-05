The chief constable of Northamptonshire Police said he was "grateful" to be asked to remain in the role.

N﻿ick Adderley joined the force in 2018 and was due to step down next year.

B﻿ut Northamptonshire's Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has now offered him a new contract.

M﻿r Adderley said his job leading the force "absolutely isn’t done".